BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tow truck driver killed in violent collision on I-10 shoulder near Irish Bayou, NOPD says

A tow truck driver working to remove a disabled van was struck and killed Saturday (June 11) in...
A tow truck driver working to remove a disabled van was struck and killed Saturday (June 11) in a collision along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10, New Orleans police said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A flatbed tow truck driver working to remove a disabled van from the shoulder of Interstate 10 was killed early Saturday (June 11) when another vehicle smashed into the van from behind, New Orleans police said.

The identity and age of the victim have not been disclosed, but police said he died at the scene of the 2:43 a.m. crash.

The male driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that struck the disabled van sustained minor injuries. The NOPD has not disclosed his identity, but said that driver was “cooperating with the ongoing investigation” and it was not yet determined whether he would be arrested.

The fatal crash occurred on the shoulder of the eastbound side of I-10 near Ridgeway Boulevard, an area known as Irish Bayou. Police said the tow truck driver was working to load the unoccupied van when the pickup struck the rear of the van, causing it to crash into the tow truck. The pickup left the road after the collision, coming to rest in a grassy area alongside the interstate.

The NOPD said traffic fatality detective Richard Chambers was investigating the collision. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Chambers at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that...
NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

Latest News

Bloody week in NOLA
‘It’s disheartening’: New Orleans sees at least 11 murders in five days
CBD homicide
CBD homicide
Bloody week in NOLA
Bloody week in NOLA
‘Overwhelming’: Sewerage & Water Board director says the system was overwhelmed, predicts future flooding events