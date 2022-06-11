Tow truck driver killed in violent collision on I-10 shoulder near Irish Bayou, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A flatbed tow truck driver working to remove a disabled van from the shoulder of Interstate 10 was killed early Saturday (June 11) when another vehicle smashed into the van from behind, New Orleans police said.

The identity and age of the victim have not been disclosed, but police said he died at the scene of the 2:43 a.m. crash.

The male driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that struck the disabled van sustained minor injuries. The NOPD has not disclosed his identity, but said that driver was “cooperating with the ongoing investigation” and it was not yet determined whether he would be arrested.

The fatal crash occurred on the shoulder of the eastbound side of I-10 near Ridgeway Boulevard, an area known as Irish Bayou. Police said the tow truck driver was working to load the unoccupied van when the pickup struck the rear of the van, causing it to crash into the tow truck. The pickup left the road after the collision, coming to rest in a grassy area alongside the interstate.

The NOPD said traffic fatality detective Richard Chambers was investigating the collision. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Chambers at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.