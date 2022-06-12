BBB Accredited Business
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were wounded in a hail of gunfire early Sunday (June 12) outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said.

The shooting occurred outside Club Pressure, a nightclub in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue. Police said the shooting was reported at 3:53 a.m., but did not specify when it occurred.

Tulane Avenue remained closed in both directions between South Pierce and South Scott streets at 6:30 a.m., as NOPD crime lab technicians worked to collect dozens of shell casings from the sidewalk outside the club and strewn across all four lanes of the avenue.

Employees of the nightclub still gathered outside declined comment on the incident.

Police said all four shooting victims left in private vehicles to seek hospital treatment, rather than summon New Orleans EMS to the scene. The NOPD said one victim had been shot in the neck, and his condition was not disclosed.

Three other men sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening. They were shot in the knee, elbow and hand, respectively, the NOPD said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

