Hannah: The weekend wraps up with heat alerts and some showers

Some spotty storms in the afternoon
A look at the next three days
A look at the next three days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer weather ramps up into the end of the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s Sunday with a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon, typical of the summertime pattern. Dew points will be high, leading to high heat index values.

Heat advisories are in place for most of the area north of the lake, and just south of the lake including the New Orleans metro area through Sunday evening. Heat index values could soar to 108 degrees today.

It will be important to limit time outdoors, protect your pets and stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors Sunday.

Through the start of the work week, highs begin to climb, and rain chances diminish. It will be hot and humid through the end of the week.

