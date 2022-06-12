Nicondra: A hot and dry stretch of weather for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fewer afternoon storms on this Sunday made for less opportunities to see a break from the heat. Humidity sticks around with dew points in the middle 70s. That means overnight lows will only fall into that range. Look for high temperatures in the middle 90s each afternoon with feels like temperatures in the triple digits as strong high pressure in the middle and upper levels dominate the middle of the country and settle over the southeast for a few days. The high will pull back west towards the end of the week and we will see enough of a break in the sinking air to get more shower and storm activity by Thursday. It won’t be completely dry over the next few days, but only one or two showers so nearly 0% coverage.

