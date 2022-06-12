Some residents facing major obstacles ahead of storm season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was stressful week of weather for the region with serious heat and humidity, street flooding, and a severe wind event in north Kenner late Thursday evening.

Those who live on Arizona Avenue, like Wayne Wehner, say the extreme wind event put the scare into the whole neighborhood.

“You know, I got my wife and my son and daughter and they’re yelling, ‘get in there! get in the bathroom! tornado!’ I said man ain’t no tornado around here. But, I seen it,” said Wehner.

Much like neighborhoods all across the southeastern part of the state, there are still dozens of homes with blue tarps and others still the process of being renovated.

This string of bad weather early on in the summer is the last thing they need.

“First the raining, real hard, and then I saw the lights went out. And I start hearing noises I say what is all that noise, so I came out and I saw the police with their lights on right in front of my house. I said oh no, what did I do?” said Julio Guzman, who also lives on Arizona Ave. where multiple homes were damaged by extreme wind.

For Guzman, it’s safe to say his problems are stacking up.

He says a neighbor accidentally plowed through the front of his house back in December with an SUV, while his roof and porch were severely damaged from Hurricane Ida back in August.

“One after the other!” laughed Guzman.

He says his children who live close by also have a damaged roof from Ida.

It’s not uncommon in the area as many now have to look ahead towards another likely busy hurricane season.

“This is going to be a heavy year with the hurricanes so I’m saying wow... what are you going to do? Just got to get ready man, and pray.”

But while it’s easier said than done, Guzman says the key is to always find the silver lining.

“You know, you just take it as it comes and fix it. That’s reality,” said Guzman.

“I’ll always be positive in my life. I’m a person with a positive attitude. I cannot change that.”

