Two shot in Gentilly near Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were wounded in a shooting in Gentilly on Saturday (June 11), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Mendez Street off of Elysian Fields Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

A woman was transported to the hospital for treatment and a second victim received a graze wound and refused EMS at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting comes after a deadly week in New Orleans where 11 people have been killed since Monday.

