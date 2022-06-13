BBB Accredited Business
Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

