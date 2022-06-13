BBB Accredited Business
Deputies investigating shooting death in Harvey, Jefferson sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are investigating a shooting death that occurred Monday (June 13) morning in Harvey.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive around 9 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a residence. Inside the home, deputies say a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

