Fatal shooting in home near Mandeville under investigation, STPSO says

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - One person was killed and another left injured after a shooting incident Sunday night (June 12) inside a home near Mandeville, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The 9:30 p.m. incident inside a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street remains under investigation, and agency spokesperson Sgt. Suzanne Carboni said she was unable to provide many details except to say two people were involved, “one sustained a fatal injury,” and one was taken to a hospital “where he remains at this time.”

The identity, age and condition of the injured man were not disclosed, nor was his relationship to the person killed. The name and age of the person who died also was not revealed.

“We have no reason to believe anyone else was involved,” Carboni said.

