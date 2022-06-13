BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hahnville man arrested for shooting step-father in the back during an altercation

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish’s Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for shooting his step-father in the back during an altercation.

According to reports, just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening, officers responded to a call of a father and son arguing at a residence in the 200 block of Shaw Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered 44-year-old Brandon Johnson from Edgard suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. Brandon was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

After an investigation, officers arrested Brandon’s 21-year-old step-son Corey Lee Labranch, Jr. for aggravated second-degree battery. He was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Quadruple Mid City shooting
Quadruple Mid City shooting
Deputies pulled for jail duty
Deputies pulled for jail duty
Residents prepare for storm season
Residents prepare for storm season
Hahnville shooting arrest
Hahnville shooting arrest