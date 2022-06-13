Hahnville man arrested for shooting step-father in the back during an altercation

HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish’s Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for shooting his step-father in the back during an altercation.

According to reports, just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening, officers responded to a call of a father and son arguing at a residence in the 200 block of Shaw Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered 44-year-old Brandon Johnson from Edgard suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. Brandon was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

After an investigation, officers arrested Brandon’s 21-year-old step-son Corey Lee Labranch, Jr. for aggravated second-degree battery. He was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

