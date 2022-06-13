BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: It’s a hot and hazy Monday

Some summer pop-up showers possible
The next three days will be hot and hazy
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - June heat kicks off the week with heat alerts and haze in the region.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s Monday, but feels-like temperatures touch or pass triple digits across southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Heat alerts are in effect today until 7 PM north of the lake where feels-like temperatures could reach 108 degrees.

Saharan dust moving into the region is causing hazy conditions and air quality alerts have been issued for today in southeastern Louisiana.

Overnight lows will be once again in the mid to high 70s. Highs through the week will remain near the mid 90s with lower rain chances. Some summer pop-up showers are possible each day, mainly during the early afternoon in peak daytime heating.

By the end of the week rain chances increase. Thursday and Friday look the wettest, but the chance for showers and storms sticks around through the weekend.

