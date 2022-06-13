BBB Accredited Business
Lake Charles native Kirby Oertling wins gold at Special Olympics

Kirby Oertling wins gold medal at 2022 USA Special Olympics
Kirby Oertling wins gold medal at 2022 USA Special Olympics(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - During the 2022 Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, FL Lake Charles native Kirby Oertling placed first in his division after competing in the Pentathlon.

Oertlings performance’s in the 100m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put and 800m catapulted him to the top of the podium. Oerlting placed first in the 100m, third in the long jump and placed first in the shot put, high jump and 800m.

After bringing home silver in his last two attempts in the Olympic games, Oertling was able to accomplish his goal of bring home gold.

