Mayor, Sheriff dodge questions about Orleans criminal court shutdown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Twenty-four hours since newly-elected Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s decision forced criminal court to shut down, both she and Mayor LaToya Cantrell dodged and refused to answer Fox 8′s questions.

On the heels of two inmate deaths in Orleans Parish Jail, Hutson decided Sunday evening to pull deputies from security details at the criminal courthouse to work at the jail, a move that has paralyzed the justice system in one of the country’s most violent cities.

Hutson was spotted leaving federal court Monday afternoon. When asked about her decision, she told Fox 8 she would schedule an interview at a later time, which was not set.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court has called for a meeting with Hutson by the end of the day Monday.

“The Judges remain committed to resuming normal court operations and are hopeful for a favorable outcome,” a judicial administrator said in a statement.

At a public pool opening event Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Mayor Cantrell said she and the sheriff hadn’t spoken to each other.

Before the event began, the mayor’s team told reporters not to ask any off-topic questions. After organizers had taken turns at the podium applauding the reopening of the pool, the mayor’s spokesperson shut down reporters’ questions almost immediately.

“As you know, I stick to on-topic and deal with off-topic after I’ve done my business,” Cantrell said before jumping into the pool. “Right now, the business is for the children of the city of New Orleans.”

While the mayor did not answer our questions about the court situation, her spokesperson did take questions off to the side, but provided few answers.

The spokesperson said Hutson has created another problem by taking deputies from criminal court. She did not know if the sheriff spoke to the mayor before making the decision or if there were any plans for the two to meet.

Mayor Cantrell told reporters she would answer questions after she jumped in and out of the pool, but did not.

Susan Hutson swearing-in as Orleans Sheriff

In an emailed statement, Mayor Cantrell said she looks forward to hearing Hutson’s long-term solution to the staffing problem at the jail.

“The safety and well-being of the inmates under our care at the Orleans Justice Center remain a top public safety priority,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We look forward to Sheriff Hutson devising a long-term solution that addresses the unacceptable violence within the facility, as well as developing a comprehensive approach focusing on mental health issues.”

The Metropolitan Crime Commission says with trials on hold, the jail population will swell and the city should consider hiring private security or bringing in outside help, like the National Guard.

“There are 200 people waiting to be tried for murder. There was one trial set to start today. It was a 701, meaning under the speedy trial act, if he’s not tried today, that individual can be released without benefit of bail,” Rafael Goyeneche says.

Criminal District Court in New Orleans (File)

Councilman Oliver Thomas is hoping for a better solution.

“Given the recent spike in violence and the devastations that happen on our streets, we cannot afford to shut down or slow down our court system or negatively impact families and other components of the criminal justice system that depend on the order and protection those deputies provide,” Thomas says.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said seven jury trials were set to begin this week. Survivors and witnesses were notified of the closure and Williams says his office will try and move cases forward virtually where possible.

The sheriff has not returned Fox 8′s repeated requests for comments on the decision to pull deputies or on two inmate deaths over the weekend, but issued a statement and offered interviews with other news outlets in New Orleans.

