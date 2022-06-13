Missing boater found in Miss. River in Iberville Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A missing boater’s body has been found in the Mississippi River in Iberville Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF, along with other search and rescue crews, said the body of Howard Brown, 54, of Baton Rouge, was located on Saturday, June 11, around 10:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, searched for him after he disappeared on Wednesday, June 8, after his boat sank.

Officials with LDWF report agents received a call around 5 p.m. about him.

LDWF is the lead investigative agency for the boating incident. It remains unknown what caused the boat to sink.

