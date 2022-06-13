BBB Accredited Business
Orleans criminal courts forced to go virtual, as sheriff pulls deputies for jail security

Susan Hutson was sworn in as Orleans Parish Sheriff six weeks ago, on May 2, 2022.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson informed criminal justice stakeholders Sunday (June 12) that she was recalling deputies from courthouse duty early this week to restore security and order within the Orleans Justice Center jail, multiple law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

The move forces Criminal District Court judges to postpone trials and reschedule any hearings that cannot be held virtually, for at least the first three days of the week, according to sources familiar with the declaration.

Prosecutors within District Attorney Jason Williams’ office were warned that the physical court closure could potentially last two weeks.

Neither Chief Judge Robin Pittman, Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik nor the sheriff’s office responded to requests for comment.

Hutson, who unseated longtime Sheriff Marlin Gusman in a runoff election last December, has been steward of the parish jail for just six weeks.

