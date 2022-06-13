BBB Accredited Business
Too hot for June

Afternoon storm chances increase late week
Better storm chances late week
Better storm chances late week(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will be in the middle 90s for the next couple of days. It will be dry for most of us with only a few stray storms. The heat index will range from 100-105 degrees. By late week a moisture surge from the east will bring a better chance for mainly afternoon storms and possibly lower temperatures a couple of degrees.

The extra moisture moves out over the weekend and temperatures will really sore Sunday and into early next week with readings in the middle to even upper 90s.

A tropical disturbance will be watched for development in the Caribbean but there’s no threat from it at this time and will likely stay well to the south.

