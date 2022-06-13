BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Plenty of heat this week with just a few storms

A Heat Advisory is in effect
Heat Index: Next 5 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat keeps building as we progress through the month of June and this week we’ll be adding to those heat levels.

Hot and humid is the weather story today and basically every day through the work week as storm chances have waned just a bit. This will allow for more sun and hotter high temperatures each afternoon afternoon with middle 90s expected over the next several days. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for parts of the area as feels like readings will get close to 108 by the peak heating hours this afternoon.

Small rain chances do remain in the forecast to start the work week as I think one or two popcorn downpours will fire up today and again on Tuesday. Some better rain coverage is possible late in the week as the ridge of hot, high pressure shifts to our north allowing for a more favorable flow from the Gulf to get those daily downpours.

A look out over the tropics shows the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near Central America in the Caribbean. This is part of the Central American Gyre which is what produced Alex earlier this month. Typically in June we see the Yucatan/Central America area that hot spot to produce tropical systems so it’s something to watch in the coming days.

