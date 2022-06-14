Hannah: Above normal heat today and dusty skies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dust in the atmosphere is making the skies hazy today and the heat is on.

Highs for Tuesday will once again be near the mid-90s. Our average temperature for this time of year is 90 degrees, and the above average temperatures are going to linger through the weekend. Overnight lows drop into the low 80s through the week, providing little relief from the heat.

A few scattered showers are possible across the area today, but widespread rainfall is not expected until Thursday. The pattern becomes wetter by the end of the week as rain chances climb into the beginning of the weekend.

By the start of next week, more dry, hot air returns to push highs into the mid 90s and kick out rain chances.

