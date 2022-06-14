Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A large alligator was spotted on the I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Lernest Green was present when the gator was spotted at 8:35 a.m.

“Traffic was a little congested and I couldn’t figure out why, until it was discovered what the cause was. THAT THING IS A BEAST!,” Green said.

The alligator was headed for a nearby gulley, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.