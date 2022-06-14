BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in Plum Orchard neighborhood

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East Tuesday (June 14) afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive around 12:48 p.m.

No details were immediately available.

Tuesday’s homicide follows a “crushingly violent” week where New Orleans saw 12 killings between June 6 and 11, including a deadly brawl at the parish jail.

The city is now up to 137 homicides so far this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

