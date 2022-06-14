Man killed in Plum Orchard neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East Tuesday (June 14) afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive around 12:48 p.m.

No details were immediately available.

Tuesday’s homicide follows a “crushingly violent” week where New Orleans saw 12 killings between June 6 and 11, including a deadly brawl at the parish jail.

The city is now up to 137 homicides so far this year.

