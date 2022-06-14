BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mayor, Sheriff meet to discuss jail staffing issues

By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two days after the Orleans Parish Sheriff pulled deputies from court because of jail staffing, Mayor LaToya Cantrell met with Sheriff Susan Hutson to iron out a solution to manpower issues.

On the heels of two in-custody deaths over the weekend, Hutson pulled deputies from security details at the courthouse to work at the jail. The unprecedented move shut down jury trials for 24 hours. After meeting with the criminal district court Monday evening, officials secured partial staffing at the courthouse so trials could resume Tuesday.

The two city leaders met Tuesday afternoon for about 30 minutes to hash out a new staffing plan that won’t interfere with criminal court proceedings.

Officials say the meeting was productive and informative, and more work has to be done.

In an earlier press conference, Mayor Cantrell said she learned of Hutson’s decision Sunday evening in a phone call with a member of her administration.

Mayor Cantrell taking questions

Mayor Cantrell taking questions following groundbreaking on single-family homes in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

CRIMETRACKER

Mayor’s plan to combat crime includes $42 million in American Rescue Plan money

Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

‘Out of control;’ Jury trials grind to a halt amid Orleans courthouse shutdown

Mayor Cantrell said she expects a robust plan from Hutson to deal with the personnel issues.

The sheriff’s office has yet to respond to repeated requests from Fox 8 to make Hutson available for an interview.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Mayor Cantrell rescue plan money
Mayor’s plan to combat crime includes $42 million in American Rescue Plan money
Laurence Dillion Ellzey, 26, was identified over the past weekend as the suspect of a shooting...
Man wanted for attempted second degree murder, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Cantrell on Jail Fight
Cantrell on Jail Fight
Mayor Cantrell rescue plan money
Mayor Cantrell rescue plan money