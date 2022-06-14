Orleans Parish Criminal Court to reopen Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Criminal Court will reopen on Tuesday (June 14), a source has told Fox 8.

The source says that Sheriff Susan Hutson will provide partial staffing at the courthouse on Tuesday so that trials can start or resume.

Some judges will continue to hold some hearings virtually but deputies will be back in the courtroom.

Hutson held a zoom meeting on Monday (June 13) night after deputies were pulled from the court to provide extra staffing at the jail.

