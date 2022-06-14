BBB Accredited Business
Orleans Parish Criminal Court to reopen Tuesday

The announcement comes after many trials were put on hold Monday
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Criminal Court will reopen on Tuesday (June 14), a source has told Fox 8.

READ MORE ‘Out of control;’ Jury trials grind to a halt amid Orleans courthouse shutdown

The source says that Sheriff Susan Hutson will provide partial staffing at the courthouse on Tuesday so that trials can start or resume.

Some judges will continue to hold some hearings virtually but deputies will be back in the courtroom.

Hutson held a zoom meeting on Monday (June 13) night after deputies were pulled from the court to provide extra staffing at the jail.

