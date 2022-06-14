BBB Accredited Business
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to reopen Tuesday

The announcement comes after many trials were put on hold Monday
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Criminal Court will reopen on Tuesday (June 14), according to an official statement.

READ MORE ‘Out of control;’ Jury trials grind to a halt amid Orleans courthouse shutdown

A statement issued Monday night from the court said Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson will provide partial staffing of deputies at the courthouse Tuesday, so that trials can start or resume.

Some judges will continue to hold some hearings virtually but deputies will be back in the courtrooms.

Hutson and judges held a Zoom meeting Monday night (June 13), after her surprising Sunday night decision to pull deputies from court to provide extra staffing at the jail, where two inmates died under her watch over the weekend. One was fatally stabbed in a fight with three other inmates, while the other committed suicide by jumping off a balcony to his death.

