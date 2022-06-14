BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending

Summer trips an opportunity to teach children about saving
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - When planning your vacation, you likely accounted for big-ticket items like flights or housing, but according to experts, it’s the daily spending that could blow your budget. Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said creating a travel budget and planning for your family’s daily expenses is critical.

“Food costs, souvenir costs, travel costs per person across the board, have a conversation with the entire family before you go on vacation and lay out expectations,” Dale said. She said while booking your trip, keep an eye out for hotels that offer free breakfast.

Dale also pointed out vacations are a great time to teach your children about the value of money.

“You can make a plan for them to earn money before they go on vacation so when they go shopping for those souvenirs, they have at pocket money and they can feel good,” Dale said. “They have earned that income to be able to purchase those items.”

Including your entire family in the spending plan can make for a smoother, more relaxing, and budget-friendly holiday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens, younger kids
FILE - Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on...
Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say