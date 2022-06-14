BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Hot and humid Tuesday, with a Saharan haze

Highs will top out near 94 degrees
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hazy, hot and humid are the typical H words to get used to this month, because summer is beginning.

It will be another hot one Tuesday, as highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s around the area. So far, the heat index readings haven’t been terrible, as most locations are staying below 105 during the afternoon. As that is considered normal for us this time of year, the National Weather Service has dropped the Heat Advisory that was in effect for the area.

You might notice a lot of haze or dust in the sky. We are in the middle of a Saharan dust outbreak along the Gulf Coast, so those with allergy or breathing problems might experience issues.

For now, afternoon storms are limited to one or two, but that storm coverage is expected to increase later this week. More widespread afternoon storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday. This should knock our highs down a degree or two. But the early look to next week shows even hotter conditions could be on the way.

In the tropics, we are seeing an area of low pressure form near Central America. The National Hurricane Center has increased development chances for this disturbance. But the likely destination if anything forms will be into Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

