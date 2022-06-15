Entergy power outages affect thousands of customers in Orleans and Jefferson
Outages cause delay in Fox 8′s Tuesday night broadcast
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Tuesday (June 14) night, 2,000 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish were without electricity.
Most of them are along Carrollton Ave. stretching from near I-10 to South Claiborne and west to east, from Leonidas to almost Jefferson Ave.
Councilman Joe Giarrusso says the issue is a downed wire.
The outages felt in major parts of the city also affected the Tuesday night Fox 8 broadcast, causing a delay in broadcasting.
