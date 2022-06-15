Entergy power outages affect thousands of customers in Orleans and Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Tuesday (June 14) night, 2,000 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish were without electricity.

Most of them are along Carrollton Ave. stretching from near I-10 to South Claiborne and west to east, from Leonidas to almost Jefferson Ave.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso says the issue is a downed wire.

The outages felt in major parts of the city also affected the Tuesday night Fox 8 broadcast, causing a delay in broadcasting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.