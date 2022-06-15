BBB Accredited Business
Father of slain Orleans Parish inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office still hasn’t contacted him

By David Jones
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of an Orleans Justice Center inmate fatally injured in a jail fight last weekend said Tuesday (June 14) he still has not heard from Sheriff Susan Hutson or anyone from her office three days after his son’s death.

“I haven’t heard from them. They haven’t reached out,” said Philip Soublet, whose 31-year-old son Philip Soublet Jr. was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office as the man who died Saturday from “blunt force injuries” received one day earlier while in the custody of Hutson’s jail.

“Nobody called me. And I know they didn’t have to wait to hear the name released (on Tuesday). They know who he was.”

Soublet Jr. was one of two inmates to die last weekend in Hutson’s custody. The parish coroner’s office also Tuesday identified 46-year-old Chad Neyland as the inmate who died in a fall from a mezzanine-level balcony inside the jail in what officials have described as a suicide. Records show Neyland had been incarcerated at the jail less than three days following an arrest for theft and drug possession.

Soublet’s son had been jailed at the Orleans Justice Center for 2 years and 8 months, awaiting a murder trial scheduled to start July 18. Soublet Jr. was accused of killing 35-year-old Roy Cain and wounding a woman in a Seventh Ward double shooting in May 2019.

Philip Soublet Sr. said he could not condone any criminal acts his son might have committed. But he said Hutson -- steward of the parish jail since being sworn in May 2 to replace Marlin Gusman -- had a duty and obligation to keep his son and all inmates safe in custody until they could have their day in court.

“My concern is if this could happen like that to my son, that means that could happen today, tomorrow, any day, you know? It happened like that, what’s the protocol?”

