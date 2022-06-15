Major crash on Chef Menteur result of police pursuit; 4 injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A major crash was the result of a police pursuit early Tuesday (June 14) afternoon, leaving four people injured at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the incident and all that were injured were transported to a nearby hospital via EMS for treatment. At this time, there are no reported fatalities.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area of the intersection. On the video, people can be seen crawling out of the busted vehicles involved in the crash.

