Man killed in Central City, NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed Tuesday (June 14) night in Central City, according to the NOPD.

Police say that the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of S Liberty Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

This is a developing story.

