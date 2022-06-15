Man killed in Central City, NOPD says
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed Tuesday (June 14) night in Central City, according to the NOPD.
Police say that the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of S Liberty Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.