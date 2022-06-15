Man killed in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed Tuesday (June 14) night in Central City, according to the NOPD.

Police say that the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of S Liberty Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

This is a developing story.

