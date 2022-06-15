BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Father of slain inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson's office still hasn't contacted him
Father of slain inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson's office still hasn't contacted him
A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
Philip Soublet Sr. said Tuesday (June 12) he still has not heard from Sheriff Susan Hutson or...
Father of slain Orleans Parish inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office still hasn’t contacted him
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020