Multiple suspects arrested after shots fired near old Ninth Ward naval base

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating reports of shots fired in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street.

Multiple subjects have been detained for questioning.

No victims have been reported in this incident as of this writing.

No additional information is currently available.

