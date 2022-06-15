BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot and hazy with a few showers

Hot conditions settling in across the region as we head through the middle of June.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The strong high pressure that’s been keeping us dry will start to rebound back to the west a bit giving us a slightly better chance at getting in a shower or storm by this afternoon. Partly cloudy and hazy skies persist as we continue to keep pollution and dust close to the ground. Rain chances will improve a bit as as the high sits a bit more to the north and it will be easier to trigger afternoon storms. Hot conditions stick around with highs in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

A tropical wave south of the Yucatan peninsula continues to show signs of development. If it should become more organized it should not threaten the northern Gulf as high pressure would steer it towards Mexico. The Pacific on the western side of Mexico is active right now with Blas and another possible area for development near central America.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

