Shooting on I-10 puts traffic at a stand still at Read Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 East at Read Blvd. exit is shut down following a shooting on the interstate around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

NOPD has confirmed that one female victim was injured in the shooting. Drivers are being urged to take an alternate route until the scene has been cleared.

I-10 East is closed at Read Boulevard due to police activity. Traffic is being diverted off at Read Boulevard. Congestion has reached Crowder Boulevard. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) June 15, 2022

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.