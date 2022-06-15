BBB Accredited Business
Shooting on I-10 puts traffic at a stand still at Read Blvd.

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 East at Read Blvd. exit is shut down following a shooting on the interstate around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

NOPD has confirmed that one female victim was injured in the shooting. Drivers are being urged to take an alternate route until the scene has been cleared.

This story is developing.

