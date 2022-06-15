BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road on Tues., June 14.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck and all that were injured were transported to a nearby hospital via EMS for treatment. At this time, there are no reported fatalities.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area of the intersection. In the video, a blue car being tailed by an NOPD unit speeds through a red light into an intersection, careening into the driver’s side of a white truck. The truck flips over onto its hood, smashing the front end of a third car, and coming to rest on its driver’s side door.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Father of slain inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson's office still hasn't contacted him
Father of slain inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson's office still hasn't contacted him
Tracking the Science: Explaining the Saharan dust plume on Wednesday, June 15
Tracking the Science: Explaining the Saharan dust plume on Wednesday, June 15
Philip Soublet Sr. said Tuesday (June 12) he still has not heard from Sheriff Susan Hutson or...
Father of slain Orleans Parish inmate says Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office still hasn’t contacted him
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief is former subject of series of Lee Zurik investigations
Graphic
Multiple suspects arrested after shots fired near old Ninth Ward naval base