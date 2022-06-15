WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road on Tues., June 14.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck and all that were injured were transported to a nearby hospital via EMS for treatment. At this time, there are no reported fatalities.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area of the intersection. In the video, a blue car being tailed by an NOPD unit speeds through a red light into an intersection, careening into the driver’s side of a white truck. The truck flips over onto its hood, smashing the front end of a third car, and coming to rest on its driver’s side door.

