Zack: Afternoon storms return to forecast, but still plenty hot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The only thing that can save us from the heat this time of year is rain, and we do have better rain chances through the end of the week.

It’s still going to be plenty hot over the next several days, with afternoon highs around 94 degrees. Wednesday brings a slightly better coverage of afternoon storms or downpours, with a 30 percent rain chance moving into the forecast. Through the end of the week, we will get a good mixture of heat and afternoon storms. Remember, storms can be strong in the summer, with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and intense lightning.

Rain chances linger through Saturday before a ridge of high pressure takes hold on Father’s Day Sunday. That means say goodbye to the rain and hello to some real heat. Next week’s highs could soar into the upper 90s, as rain chances look minimal.

Central America is where all the action is in the tropics, with two storms developing on the Pacific side of Mexico and a disturbed area being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Caribbean. We could get some minor development of it by the weekend. But remember, we are locked underneath a high pressure ridge, so anything forming down there will be forced west into Mexico.

