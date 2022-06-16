BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush.

The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.

Other prizes given away included two gift cards with a combined value of $17,500 and a brand new 2022 Infiniti Q50, courtesy of Ray Brandt Automotive Group.

Millicent Garrison, of Metairie, is the winner of the $15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending.

Paula Sampey, of Lockport, is the winner of the 2022 Infinity Q50.

Dion Mayes, of New Orleans, winner of the $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company.

A total of 21,000 tickets were sold overall.

READ MORE 2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out

This is the 17th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in New Orleans, a tradition that the community has taken part in and has generously raised over $17 million for St. Jude in the past 16 years.

This year’s house is again built by Hyman Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc., and is located in Metairie, Louisiana. The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2,700 square foot home features a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and ground-floor primary suite.

The 2022 New Orleans St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is sponsored by FOX8, Hyman Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc., WNOE 101.1, WYLD 98.5, Ray Brandt Automotive Group, NFM Lending, Dream Day Foundation, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch, and Kichler.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

EBRSO generic
Man shot, killed after pulling out gun during argument with woman, deputies say
Two separate shootings on the interstate in New Orleans sent people to the hospital Wednesday...
2 injured in shootings hours apart on I-10 in New Orleans
5 juvenile inmates escape Bridge City Center; 3 back in custody
5 juvenile inmates escape Bridge City Center; 3 back in custody
St. Jude Giveaway $15,000 gift card winner
St. Jude Giveaway $15,000 gift card winner