17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush.

The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.

Other prizes given away included two gift cards with a combined value of $17,500 and a brand new 2022 Infiniti Q50, courtesy of Ray Brandt Automotive Group.

Millicent Garrison, of Metairie, is the winner of the $15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending.

Paula Sampey, of Lockport, is the winner of the 2022 Infinity Q50.

Dion Mayes, of New Orleans, winner of the $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company.

A total of 21,000 tickets were sold overall.

This is the 17th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in New Orleans, a tradition that the community has taken part in and has generously raised over $17 million for St. Jude in the past 16 years.

The 2022 New Orleans St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is sponsored by FOX8, Hyman Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc., WNOE 101.1, WYLD 98.5, Ray Brandt Automotive Group, NFM Lending, Dream Day Foundation, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch, and Kichler.

