5 juvenile inmates escape Bridge City Center; 3 back in custody

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Officials confirm that early Thursday (June 16) morning, 5 inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth escaped from the facility. Three of the escapees are back in custody.

Senator Patrick Connick said that he was notified around 4 a.m. that the five had escaped. Connick says that he has informed the governor’s office and that the incident is the fourth escape that has occurred at the facility this year.

Nicolette Gordon, a spokesperson for the state Office of Juvenile Justice, said that the five escaped around 2:20 a.m. She also said that the two escapees at large are a 17-year-old male from East Baton Rouge Parish and a 16-year-old male from Tangipahoa Parish.

Gordon says that the juveniles have been entered in the National Crime Information Center.

