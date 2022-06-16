After Further Review: Five takes from day two of Saints minicamp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: June heat

Practice two proved to be another scorcher of a summer day. Saints players, coaches and fans withstood the New Orleans heat for the Saints’ second day of minicamp. The team worked out for over 90 minutes in the June suffocating temperatures. It was a pretty good day of work despite the tough conditions.

Take Two: 7-on-7 period

The 7-on-7 period was pretty lively Wednesday.

Jameis Winston opened with an incompletion to Kevin White on short curl. The ball was a little strong off Winston’s hand. Marshon Lattimore was in coverage.

Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on a deep out for solid gain on the next play.

Winston tried to find Callaway on the very next play on a dig route, but Paulson Adebo was there to tip the pass. The ball floated high in the air before rookie Chris Olave was able to catch it for a short gain.

On the next play, Winston found Easop Winston on square in. Then, he hit Juwan Johnson on a comeback and Deonte Harty on a short in.

Andy Dalton opened with the play of the day when he found Olave down the sideline on a nine route. Olave went up and got it over two defenders. J.T Gray and Alontae Taylor were in coverage.

Dalton then fired a strike to Harty on a deep out for about 15 yards and found Winston on a dig for another solid gain. All in all, Dalton had a great period.

Ian Book attempted to go deep to Olave on his first attempt, but Vincent Gray was able to break up the pass. He misfired on a throw to White then hit Dei’Jean Dixon on a shallow cross to close out the period.

Take Three: Team period

Demario Davis opened with a well-timed blitz to start the team period. He beat Tony Jones Jr. to sack Dalton.

Dalton then attempted a nine route to Jarvis Landry that was not close to a completion. Then, he checked it down to Jones for a decent gain. Cam Jordan sacked Dalton on his final snap. There appeared to be some pre-snap confusion on the play.

When the second team came in, Zack Baun immediately sacked Book. Then, Book misfired on a bad read.

On third down, Book found Harty on a comeback for a first down. On the next play, he broke free on a scramble. On the final offensive snap of practice, Book found Kirk Merritt on the sideline to get them in field goal range. Merritt did a great job of tip-toeing the sideline to extend and make the catch. He’s had a nice offseason so far. The drive ended in a field goal.

Take Four: Winston watch

I’ve monitored Winston very closely throughout the offseason. Wednesday was the best he moved around with the brace on. There is still a slight limp, but Winston appears to have adjusted to it pretty well.

He’s still not doing any of the team periods, but he’s done everything else. He may not be quite there yet in driving the football in the intermediate routes but there has been improvement in that area. The next big step in his recovery will be when he’s finally able to do full team drills with an offensive line and a live pass rush. Hopefully, that will come during training camp.

Take Five: Other observations

Forrest Lamp was with the first team at center during the team period.

Kicker Wil Lutz did some light kicking work off the tee. The team appeared to be practicing angle kickoffs.

Punter Daniel Whelan had a nice day punting the ball.

The team closes out their offseason program Thursday before returning in late July for training camp.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.