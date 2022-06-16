BBB Accredited Business
FFF: The New Orleans Breakers are postseason bound

New Orleans Breakers are 6-3 on the season. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We’re talking USFL playoffs, the World Cup is almost here, and did somebody say soup dumplings.

FOOTBALL

We already knew that New Orleans was a football mad town. Well now, NOLA is once again a postseason football city.

That’s because the New Orleans Breakers are headed to the USFL playoffs. The Breakers will play the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Only four teams made the playoffs, so New Orleans is only two wins away from grabbing the crown.

The Breakers are winless against the Stallions this season, two losses. So the Breakers task will not be easy.

This season, all USFL games took place in Birmingham. In 2023, there’s a possibility the team moves back to it’s home market of New Orleans.

So next summer could be a full helping of Breakers football. Stay tuned.

FÚTBOL

It’s finally official, we have our 32 teams for World Cup 2022.

Unfortunately we have to wait until November for the festivities. But come winter, it’ll be an epic time to be a sports fan.

With Costa Rica beating New Zealand on Tuesday, we now have the full schedule for Qatar 2022.

Just think about late November: high school football playoffs will be coming to an end, college football will be on the back end of the season, and the NFL usually separates the best from the rest by that time.

So we’re already fired up with a festivus of football, then here comes “The beautiful game.”

It’s football overload around the world, and I for one can’t wait.

Put this one on the calendar now. Day after Thanksgiving, 1 p.m. on FOX 8...England against the U.S.A.

Are you kidding me?! Can’t wait!!!!!

FOOD

I’ve never had soup dumplings before, but after my visit to Dian Xin on Decatur St. in the French Quarter, it’s all I think about when it comes to food.

The soup filled pork dumplings are absolutely phenomenal at Dian Xin. It’s a specialty at the authentic Chinese restaurant.

Also, check out the the pan fried pork dumplings, and the stir fried noodles with XO sauce.

I’m a massive wing fan, so next time I’m in there, I’m mixing wings with...yes, pork dumplings.

