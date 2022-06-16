BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Firefighter dead after double shooting near Mandeville, officials confirm

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.
Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.(STUDIOCOLIN.net | Obituary Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man killed in a double shooting near Mandeville has been identified as a 29-year-old firefighter.

Officials say Alec Mulvihill died from a single gunshot wound inside a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street.

Another person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Their condition, identity, and relationship to Mulvihill were not disclosed.

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.
Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.(STUDIOCOLIN.net | Obituary Photo)

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sun., June 12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for STPSO says nobody else was involved.

A person was fatally shot Sunday night (June 12) in a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street...
A person was fatally shot Sunday night (June 12) in a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(WVUE-Fox 8)

Mulvihill, known affectionately as “Mugs,” served as a firefighter with the New Orleans Fire Department as well as the Lee Road Fire Department in Covington. He most recently worked for St. Tammany Fire District #4 in Mandeville.

“We are tired of making these types of posts,” Lee Road FD posted on Facebook.

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.
Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.(Lee Road Fire Department)

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our own,” the post continued. “Mugs, you lit up the room when you walked in. You will be missed dearly.”

A funeral will be held on Sat., June 18 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Slidell.

The shooting remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Bridge City follow up
‘Security is not there;’ Tangi teen at-large after 5 escape Bridge City
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies
Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck
EBRSO generic
Man shot, killed after pulling out gun during argument with woman, deputies say