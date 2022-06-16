Firefighter dead after double shooting near Mandeville, officials confirm

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man killed in a double shooting near Mandeville has been identified as a 29-year-old firefighter.

Officials say Alec Mulvihill died from a single gunshot wound inside a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street.

Another person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Their condition, identity, and relationship to Mulvihill were not disclosed.

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville. (STUDIOCOLIN.net | Obituary Photo)

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sun., June 12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for STPSO says nobody else was involved.

A person was fatally shot Sunday night (June 12) in a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. (WVUE-Fox 8)

Mulvihill, known affectionately as “Mugs,” served as a firefighter with the New Orleans Fire Department as well as the Lee Road Fire Department in Covington. He most recently worked for St. Tammany Fire District #4 in Mandeville.

“We are tired of making these types of posts,” Lee Road FD posted on Facebook.

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville. (Lee Road Fire Department)

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our own,” the post continued. “Mugs, you lit up the room when you walked in. You will be missed dearly.”

A funeral will be held on Sat., June 18 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Slidell.

The shooting remains under investigation.

