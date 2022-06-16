Heat wave continues into next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The early season heat wave shows no signs of letting up and will likely get worse next week. The only storm day is possibly Saturday afternoon and even then it will get plenty hot before any storms arrive. Otherwise highs will be in the middle 90s throughout the weekend.

Next week widespread upper 90s are possible and some locations will likely hit 100 degrees. The last 100 degree day on the South Shore was in June of 2016.

