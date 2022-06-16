Kim Holden announces retirement after 34 years at FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not many people can say they’ve been on New Orleans television longer than Kim Holden. She’s been a fixture at FOX 8 for more than 30 years.

Viewers and colleagues have literally watched her grow up. She started as an intern in 1988 and never left.

Kim moved up through the ranks quickly; starting as a producer, moving to reporter, then weekend anchor, then assistant news director, then back to the anchor desk when she helped to launch FOX 8′s morning show. For the past 12 years, Kim has anchored the evening news.

But now, after 34 years in the business, Kim is retiring later this month.

“I think just being able to be on television in your hometown is really special. I’ve been blessed to have a really strong connection with the community,” she said. “When I started, I took a different route. Most people who want to be on the air jump around the markets and work their way up. I had small kids, and I was raising my kids here. My parents were here and are here still. I always lived five minutes from my mom. I never really had that urge to leave. And the reward I got from being here in my hometown and being able to tell stories that impacted my family and impacted my friends was more rewarding to me than traveling around the country and going to different markets.”

Kim’s reporting has won awards and over her career, bosses have trusted her enough to send her out of the state and country to report important stories. She’s covered a range of events, from the aftermath of Hurricane Mitch in Honduras to the Saints’ Super Bowl win in Miami.

Later this month, Kim will retire. Many may be thinking she’s too young to retire. But after spending a career in news, she says it’s time to move on. She says the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida helped her make a decision that she’s been grappling with for a while.

Her first priority in retirement will be to take care of her parents.

“It’s just been it’s been a rough couple of years. But I’m in a position where I can now help the people who’ve helped me - my parents. And be there for our younger family members who really want us more than we’ve been able to give,” she said.

Retirement will also allow Kim to spend time on her other priorities as well. She’s discovered a passion for health coaching in the past several years and wants to travel and spend time with her grandkids.

“Bobby and I have four kids and six grandkids in four states, not Louisiana. We really want to be able to spend time with them. And we just haven’t been able to do that. And life’s short, and we need to do the things that are really important to us,” she said.

FOX 8 has about 130 employees, and only one has been here longer than Kim. We plan to give her a well-deserved sendoff over the next few weeks before she turns off her microphone for good.

