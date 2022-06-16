Man shot, killed after pulling out gun during argument with woman, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot and killed following an argument with a woman, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesman with EBRSO confirmed the shooting happening on Wednesday, June 15 around 10:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Glen Echo Drive, not far from Glen Oaks Drive.
The victim, identified as Garry Thomas, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Thomas later died as a result of the shooting, according to EBRSO.
Deputies added witness statements and evidence collected showed Thomas and a female subject had a fight, where Thomas hit the woman several times before retrieving and brandishing his firearm at her.
At that time, the woman allegedly fired shots at Thomas.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.