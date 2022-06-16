BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More Heat Heading Into Weekend

High pressure keeping conditions hot over the next several days.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Partly cloudy and hot again as we head into the afternoon. High pressure sits to our northeast allowing for an easterly flow across the region. We can expect to see a better chance for showers into the late afternoon each day into the weekend. A heat advisory was put into place for most of the region today as temperatures rise into the middle 90s and feels like temperatures are in the triple digits for most. The disturbance near Central America still has a small chance for development over the next five days, but high pressure over the northern Gulf will keep anything that develops moving west towards Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

