One person injured and another in custody after a shooting in Metairie

A shooting in Metairie left one person injured and another in custody Wednesday evening.
A shooting in Metairie left one person injured and another in custody Wednesday evening.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Metairie left one person injured and another in custody Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the ExxonMobile/Circle K gas station at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie.

According to Lopinto, two suspects got into an argument, and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other suspect striking him and an innocent bystander.

The person was taken to a local hospital, but no word on their condition.

One suspect was taken into custody following the incident.

This story is developing.

