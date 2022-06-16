BBB Accredited Business
Responders fighting 2-alarm overnight fire near Chef Menteur and Michoud

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -First responders are fighting a 2-alarm overnight fire near the area of Chef Menteur and Michoud Blvd.

Responding units have worked through the night and are still on the scene Thursday (June 16) morning.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire but officials have told Fox 8 that they believe the fire was started by vagrants in the area.

