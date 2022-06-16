Sewerage & Water Board finds issues with pumps during June 10 flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 learned what happened to the city’s drainage pumps during Friday’s flooding event in Gentilly and the East after the Sewerage and Water Board said the system was fully operational, just overwhelmed.

S&WB says it was a human error that prevented three of four pumps at Station 4 in Gentilly from starting up.

This was revealed during the Board of Directors meeting Wednesday morning.

An after-action study of last Friday’s event found those three pumps, responsible for 85 percent of the drainage between Gentilly Boulevard and the Industrial Canal, were delayed for two and a half hours because an operator skipped a step in the checklist when firing them up.

That operator is now receiving additional training according to Director Ghassan Korban.

It was also noted that a pump in the East failed because it was clogged.

Korban says they did not know about the failures on Friday, when it was reported that everything was operational.

“It obviously did not help the situation but I truly believe the flooding would have occurred, nonetheless, but that’s not to say that we should definitely do everything we can to avoid that happening again,” Korban said.

Monday is when the operator error started to come to light. Tuesday the S&WB sent a report to the Mayor and Council.

“We tell the truth, we work hard, we don’t lie, we don’t steal, but in terms of telling the truth, we did reveal what we found and we will address it directly and do that internally and making sure again that adequate support and resources are where they need to be so that we are at full capacity no matter what comes our way,” Mayor Latoya Cantrell, President of the S&WB said.

Yusef Young has lived in Gentilly for two years and says he said couldn’t go outside for three to four hours. He says the water reached the top of the wheels of his truck.

He said the city just redid the streets in his area and he thought it would help, but it didn’t. He said the neighboring streets from Allen Toussaint to Elysian Fields were in the same boat.

“I’ve lost all trust in the Sewerage and Water Board,” Young said. “It’s a lack of accountability from the top up, a lack of leadership, a lack of transparency. I kind of blame myself for not being prepared yet for hurricane season. I can’t trust the city to do it. I don’t think we can. It sucks because we pay property taxes.”

Mayor Cantrell says the investigation is still ongoing and promised to reveal and fix whatever they find ahead of hurricane season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

