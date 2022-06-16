BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies raided the home and office of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. Wednesday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB the District Attorney’s Office was looking for some evidence in a murder case from a few years ago.

Stassi says his deputies executed a search warrant at Ambeau’s home and at the police department on Iberville Street in the city.

The sheriff says his deputies were searching items and money that were allegedly missing from a dead person’s vehicle in a 2019 homicide case.

“It’s never a good day when you have to look into the dealings of a fellow law enforcement officer or agency. Not one of my prouder moments,” said Sheriff Stassi.

Ambeau is not facing any charges at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

WAFB reached out to Ambeau for comment but have not yet heard back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

Latest News

Bridge City follow up
‘Security is not there;’ 2 juveniles remain at-large after another Bridge City escape
Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck
EBRSO generic
Man shot, killed after pulling out gun during argument with woman, deputies say
Two separate shootings on the interstate in New Orleans sent people to the hospital Wednesday...
2 injured in shootings hours apart on I-10 in New Orleans