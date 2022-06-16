BBB Accredited Business
2 injured in shootings hours apart on I-10 in New Orleans

Two separate shootings on the interstate in New Orleans sent people to the hospital Wednesday...
Two separate shootings on the interstate in New Orleans sent people to the hospital Wednesday evening (June 15).(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two separate shootings on the interstate in New Orleans sent people to the hospital Wednesday evening (June 15).

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. on I-10 East at Read Boulevard. Police say a woman was driving when her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. She was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A second shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on I-10 West at Franklin Avenue. Police say a man was driving when his car began taking gunfire. The man realized he was shot and took himself to the hospital.

The NOPD has provided scant details on the shootings, including whether gunmen were pulling up alongside the victims, or if the shootings were believed to be targeted or at random.

Fox 8 has reached out to NOPD for more details and are waiting to hear back.

