Zack: Heat remains high with a few afternoon storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The good part of the forecast is we do have some rain chances the next few days to hopefully cool a few of you off but the bad part of the forecast is next week looks to get even hotter.

First up is the good part which brings with it “some” storm chances today through Saturday. I’m going with a 30% rain coverage this afternoon as daytime heating leads to those pop up thunderstorms. Due to the intense heating, storms can get strong so keep a watchful eye to the sky. For a lot of you though, chances are you’ll miss out on the rain and just be plain old hot. Highs today climb into the middle 90s.

Looking ahead to Friday on into the weekend we do have to keep rain chances in the forecast. There will be a weak boundary shifting down from the north late day Saturday which may be a nice spark to fire up a round of storm activity. After that, things go dry and very hot. Father’s Day will be quiet but quite hot as highs start to climb even more.

Most of next week brings little to no rain and highs in the upper 90′s. Looking over the models it could be one of the hottest weeks we have seen in years around here.

The disturbance that we were monitoring near Central America has nudged a little too far inland to be of much concern. The possibility of development from this weak low pressure area has been trending downward from the National Hurricane Center.

